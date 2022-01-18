Live fire exercises begin today at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON — The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, begins their live-fire aerial training exercise today.

The training will run through February 11.

Residents around Fort Carson should expect increased noise and dust, including during the evening and night, as the brigade will be doing large-caliber training with live munitions.

Fort Carson said the training "is intended to validate air crews and is a regular part of the unit's training cycle."

If you have questions or complaints, you can contact Fort Carson at the following numbers.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525.



For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525. After hours, please contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

