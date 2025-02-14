Live burn training to take place at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Base Station

PETERSON SFB — The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS) Fire Department will begin live burn training on Saturday, February 15, and continue through Wednesday, February 19.
The training will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue through 6:00 p.m. on the CMSFS installation.
According to Peterson SFB, the "purpose of these burns is to reduce overall vegetative fuel load within native areas and improve overall forest health and resiliency."
Some smoke could be visible to surrounding neighborhoods, but CMSFS officials say safety protocols are in place, and burn training is happening in a controlled environment.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs Office at (719)556-5185.
