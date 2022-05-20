LIVE Blog: Spring snow storm in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Some of the heaviest snow we've forecast in two years is set to hit southern Colorado this afternoon through Saturday morning.

We'll see rain and snow push farther south through El Paso County through the mid-afternoon, changing fully to snow by 6 pm tonight in Colorado Springs. Teller county will see a much quicker change to snow by 2 to 3 pm.

Pueblo and Fremont counties will see rain this evening, but afternoon 10 pm or midnight, we'll change that rain to snow, especially in Fremont County. Much of that will melt on pavement that was at one point yesterday warmer than 100 degrees.

This blog will be updated periodically with the forecast and impacts of severe weather on May 20, 2022.

Your First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 37;

Expect snow to continue throughout the day in the city, turning to drizzle in the late afternoon. Travel is expected to be difficult across the region. The rain will stick around Sunday and into Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 43;

Snow will continue in Pueblo through the morning, turning to showers late in the afternoon. A bit warmer than Colorado Springs, but not by much. Sunday we'll see a few showers, followed on Monday by thunderstorms as temperatures return to the 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 41;

A storm impact of 2 in Fremont County as snow continues into Saturday morning before a string of showers and rain through Tuesday and highs in the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 31;

Heavy snow will continue overnight in Teller County, having a significant travel impact. We're calling this as a storm impact of 4. The snow will stick around with a mix of rain through Tuesday.

4:23 p.m. | CHSAA Track and Field events postponed

4:20 p.m. | Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service and Walk MS Colorado Springs are both canceled due to winter weather.

