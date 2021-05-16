LIVE Blog: Severe weather threat continues today

SOUTHERN COLORADO — This blog will be updated periodically with the forecast and impacts of severe weather on May 16, 2021.

3:00 p.m. | Heavy rainfall over the Spring Fire Burn Scar has prompted a Flash Flood Warning. Ongoing threats may include mud/debris flows, flash flooding, fast moving water, and swollen creeks and streams.

A slow moving storm over the Spring Burn Scar has prompted a Flash Flood Warning. Doppler Radar is estimating up to 1" of rain has already fallen in this area. Creeks and drainage areas may become swollen with water. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dmGb5Gvtka — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 16, 2021

2:57 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for this slow-moving storm over parts of Las Animas & Baca counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for parts of Las Animas & Baca counties. Storm will be capable of putting down very heavy rain and half dollar size hail as it drifts north at 5 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/PeFax7oloD — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 16, 2021

