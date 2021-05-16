Watch
LIVE Blog: Severe weather threat continues today

The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
Posted at 2:54 PM, May 16, 2021
SOUTHERN COLORADO — This blog will be updated periodically with the forecast and impacts of severe weather on May 16, 2021.

3:00 p.m. | Heavy rainfall over the Spring Fire Burn Scar has prompted a Flash Flood Warning. Ongoing threats may include mud/debris flows, flash flooding, fast moving water, and swollen creeks and streams.

2:57 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for this slow-moving storm over parts of Las Animas & Baca counties.

Resources:

