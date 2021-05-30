LIVE Blog: Potential for severe weather elevated through early this evening

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Track current headlines on severe weather potential in southern Colorado.

Track today's conditions on radar:

3:25 p.m. | Lots of hail in the streets.

Just rain now but lots of hail in the streets pic.twitter.com/PmEYfrGQCf — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) May 30, 2021

3:25 p.m. | Stronger storm cells over El Paso County.

Several stronger storms cells over eastern El Paso County have prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Severe storm is located near Schriever AFB and is moving NE at 20 mph. Hail larger than 1" in diameter is possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Jsjkj5lIeK — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

3:20 p.m. | Tornado warning continues over eastern Las Animas and western Baca counties.

Tornado Warning continues over eastern Las Animas and western Baca counties. A tornado has been confirmed from this storm and considerable damage is possible. Thankfully it's over mainly rural areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NLRarc8A5I — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

3:05 p.m. | a storm coming out of Rampart Range is now moving into Colorado Springs.

Storm coming out of the Rampart Range is now moving into Colorado Springs. Most intense part of the storm will move through the Rockrimmon area, with small hail possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/jvSLqYG8SS — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

2:55 p.m. | A confirmed tornado has been spotted 9 miles south of Kim and is moving east.

A confirmed tornado has been spotted 9 miles south of Kim, and is moving east at 15 mph. This storm is capable of a damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. #cowx pic.twitter.com/8F9ZlQzj9a — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

2:35 p.m. | Las Animas County has a Tornado Warning and three Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect.

Las Animas County is getting hit hard right now! We currently have a a Tornado Warning and three Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect. Stay tuned! #cowx pic.twitter.com/44y0W4ycx2 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

2:25 p.m. | Storm near Hoehne has been upgraded to a Tornado Warning.

Storm located near Hoehne is showing signs of rotation and has been upgraded to a Tornado Warning. Storm is expected to be near Model (Hwy 350) by 2:50 pm. Take cover immediately. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XM4ptABW2V — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

2:15 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Waning has been issued near Hoehne.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for this storm cell located nearby Hoehne. Storm is moving east at 15 mph, with 60 mph gusts and half dollar size hail. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xFC7o78vw0 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

2:05 p.m. | Areas along Highway 160 in eastern Las Animas County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Areas along Hwy 160 in eastern Las Animas County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:30 pm. Storm is moving SE at 10 mph, and may contain golf ball size hail. Take cover immediately! #cowx pic.twitter.com/bahuqhzVeu — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

2:00 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Southern Colorado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of Southern Colorado until 6 pm. Main storm threats will ramp up within the next 1-2 hours. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QcBDqUP1OU — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 30, 2021

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

A much cooler pattern is expected on both Sunday and Monday, with highs this afternoon only warming into the 50s. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our recent burn areas, with the watch expected to go into effect at noon and continue until 10 pm.

Outside of the mountains, heavy rain will be possible by mid-afternoon, along with scattered thunderstorms. The main severe weather threat will be a little weaker today compared to yesterday.

LIVE: Traffic map with the latest updates

Resources:



_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter