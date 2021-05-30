Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

LIVE Blog: Potential for severe weather elevated through early this evening

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 17:37:47-04

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Track current headlines on severe weather potential in southern Colorado.

Track today's conditions on radar:

3:25 p.m. | Lots of hail in the streets.

3:25 p.m. | Stronger storm cells over El Paso County.

3:20 p.m. | Tornado warning continues over eastern Las Animas and western Baca counties.

3:05 p.m. | a storm coming out of Rampart Range is now moving into Colorado Springs.

2:55 p.m. | A confirmed tornado has been spotted 9 miles south of Kim and is moving east.

2:35 p.m. | Las Animas County has a Tornado Warning and three Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect.

2:25 p.m. | Storm near Hoehne has been upgraded to a Tornado Warning.

2:15 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Waning has been issued near Hoehne.

2:05 p.m. | Areas along Highway 160 in eastern Las Animas County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

2:00 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Southern Colorado.

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

A much cooler pattern is expected on both Sunday and Monday, with highs this afternoon only warming into the 50s. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our recent burn areas, with the watch expected to go into effect at noon and continue until 10 pm.

Outside of the mountains, heavy rain will be possible by mid-afternoon, along with scattered thunderstorms. The main severe weather threat will be a little weaker today compared to yesterday.

LIVE: Traffic map with the latest updates

Resources:

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community