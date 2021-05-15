Watch
LIVE Blog: Hail and severe weather threat today

KOAA
The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
Posted at 11:18 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 13:18:00-04

This blog will be updated periodically with the forecast and impacts of severe weather on May 15, 2021.

11:00 a.m. | Synopsis: Scattered thunderstorms with multiple severe warned storms are expected in southern Colorado this afternoon and evening.

Where? I-25 corridor and adjacent plains, favoring the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Springs.
When? Main severe weather threat between 2-9 pm. Storms will move slowly east-southeast.
Threats? Thunderstorms have the potential for hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter today. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. A tornado is also possible.

