LIVE Blog: Hail and severe weather threat today

This blog will be updated periodically with the forecast and impacts of severe weather on May 15, 2021.

11:00 a.m. | Synopsis: Scattered thunderstorms with multiple severe warned storms are expected in southern Colorado this afternoon and evening.

Where? I-25 corridor and adjacent plains, favoring the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Springs.

When? Main severe weather threat between 2-9 pm. Storms will move slowly east-southeast.

Threats? Thunderstorms have the potential for hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter today. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. A tornado is also possible.

