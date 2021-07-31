LIVE Blog: Flash flooding impacts Colorado Saturday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — This blog will be updated periodically with the forecast and impacts of severe weather and flash flooding on July 31, 2021

Additionally, the SE plains along and south of the Arkansas is included in the FLASH FLOOD WATCH. In our region, this will be in effect from 11 am to 1 am tonight. #COwx pic.twitter.com/bRdz6PS9C3 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) July 31, 2021

Forecast:

On Saturday widespread, heavy rain will impact the state of Colorado. Showers will first develop in the mountains and slowly expand in coverage to the I-25 corridor and then the southeastern plains. Dangerous flash flooding will be the main threat today, with some storms capable of producing 1-3 inches of rain in a few hours.

When: The FLASH FLOOD WATCH for southern Colorado is in effect now until 1 am. The threat will move from the mountains to the plains throughout the duration of the event. For metro areas along I-25, the timing will be from noon until 9 pm.

Hazards: Wildfire burn scars will be most susceptible to flash flooding. But, torrential rainfall will be capable of producing flash flood conditions in any creek, road, or urban area today. Lightning may be frequent. Hail should remain small and nonsevere. Wind gusts may be strong. Watch out for reduced visibility on the road. Mudslides or rockslides are possible in the mountains. Remember to turn around, don't drown if you approach a flooded road.

Stay advised: Keeping up with the latest, like this blog, is a great start. Having radar on your cell phone with the First Alert5 app can help you track storms on the go. FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are a part of the emergency alert system and will alert you of a warning in your area. Be sure to turn on emergency alerts in your smartphone settings. Going somewhere without cell service? Bring a NOAA weather radio to receive life-saving alerts.

LIVE: Traffic map with the latest updates

Resources:



_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter