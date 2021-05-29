LIVE Blog: Bumpy start to the holiday weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Track current headlines on severe weather potential in southern Colorado

Track today's conditions on radar:

2:10 p.m. | Two new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are now in effect.

Two new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are now in effect. Both storms are capable of hail up to 1.5" in diameter, and are moving NE at 20-25 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XmVnF1PnY4 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 29, 2021

2:00 p.m. | A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of Southern Colorado this afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the other main threats.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 pm for most of the I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains. During severe weather season, make sure that you and your family have a way to receive weather warnings. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rKYlPbJZrQ — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 29, 2021

1:55 p.m. | Watching a severe thunderstorm growing over northeastern El Paso County. Take shelter from Eastonville to Peyton for half-dollar size hail and gusty winds.

First Severe Thunderstorm Warning of the day for northeastern El Paso County. Storm is moving slowly east at 15 mph, with half-dollar size hail and 60 mph gusts possible. Head indoors until the storm passes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Y7FOZbJjmb — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 29, 2021

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

Sunshine early in the day will provide the fuel needed to trigger thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storm initiation time over the mountains will be around the lunch hour. As the storms move into the Plains, a more favorable environment for severe weather will help to intensify these storms. The main threats today will be large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

The main window for severe weather along the I-25 corridor will occur between 1-6 pm. For the eastern Plains, severe weather will be possible from 3 pm to midnight.

LIVE: Traffic map with the latest updates

Resources:



_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter