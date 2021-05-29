Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

LIVE Blog: Bumpy start to the holiday weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
As the storms move into the Plains, a more favorable environment for severe weather will help to intensify these storms. Main threats today will be large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert 5 Weather Severe Storms
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 16:34:30-04

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Track current headlines on severe weather potential in southern Colorado

Track today's conditions on radar:

2:10 p.m. | Two new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are now in effect.

2:00 p.m. | A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of Southern Colorado this afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the other main threats.

1:55 p.m. | Watching a severe thunderstorm growing over northeastern El Paso County. Take shelter from Eastonville to Peyton for half-dollar size hail and gusty winds.

First Alert 5 Weather Forecast:

Sunshine early in the day will provide the fuel needed to trigger thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storm initiation time over the mountains will be around the lunch hour. As the storms move into the Plains, a more favorable environment for severe weather will help to intensify these storms. The main threats today will be large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

The main window for severe weather along the I-25 corridor will occur between 1-6 pm. For the eastern Plains, severe weather will be possible from 3 pm to midnight.

LIVE: Traffic map with the latest updates

Resources:

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community