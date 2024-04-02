Limited spots left for Pikes Peak United Way's free tax filing help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak United Way is offering free tax filing help this year, but there are only a limited amount of spots left. The nonprofit is helping people who make less than $64,000.

Officials tell News5 they helped people get a total of $3 million combined from state and federal returns.

"Last year, we did a total of 3,000 calls, we're already at over 3,000 now so we've probably seen a 25% increase in people calling and needing help," said Heather Steinman, Chief Operating Officer for Pikes Peak United Way. "And then we did about a thousand tax returns last year, and this year we've done 1,300."

Taxes are due by April 15, and this year, Coloradans who file a return will receive TABOR refunds.

"With the TABOR refund this year, it's really important for people to file, said Steinman. "If you don't file, you don't get it. So, if your used to not filing because you don't need to, (with) the TABOR refund this year, you really want to make sure you're filing."

Pikes Peak United Way says if you have trouble getting an appointment to file, they can direct you to other nonprofits. To schedule an appointment, call 211.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.