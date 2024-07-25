Limited-edition Pikes Peak Library District card serves as free admission to US Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Library District has come out with a new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum-themed library card that comes with special perks before July 31.

The new card design has been available to the public since Friday, May 31 according to the library district.

The new design features artwork by LeRoy Neiman, the official painter for the past five Olympic games.

When you get one of these new cards, you also get free admission to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum before July 31.

Cardholders may present the limited-edition card to get free admission for a child 12 years or younger with a paying adult.

To learn more about the Pikes Peak Library District click here.

___





Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money. Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.