Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Limited-edition Pikes Peak Library District card serves as free admission to US Olympic & Paralympic Museum

PPLD Olympics library card.jpeg
Pikes Peak Library District
PPLD Olympics library card.jpeg
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 25, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Library District has come out with a new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum-themed library card that comes with special perks before July 31.

The new card design has been available to the public since Friday, May 31 according to the library district.

The new design features artwork by LeRoy Neiman, the official painter for the past five Olympic games.

When you get one of these new cards, you also get free admission to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum before July 31.

Cardholders may present the limited-edition card to get free admission for a child 12 years or younger with a paying adult.

To learn more about the Pikes Peak Library District click here.

More on the Pikes Peak Library District
Changes possibly on the way for the Pikes Peak Library District
Recently passed bill creates strict book banning guidelines
New chapter for Penrose Library, back open with security upgrades
PPLD Hosting Eclipse Viewing Parties In Colorado Springs
History behind Ruth Holley Library in Pikes Peak Library District
Former Gazette political cartoonist's art on display at the Pikes Peak Library District
Pikes Peak Library District challenges people to read 30 minutes a day
Raising awareness through a change in perspective
Pikes Peak Library District sees two million e-content checkouts
Faster Wi-Fi speeds to some Pikes Peak Library District locations

___



Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes

Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money.

Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App