Lights On For Safety program aims to help local businesses fight crime in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Local business owners in downtown Pueblo have been complaining about recent crimes and break-ins. A new program offering lighting and security cameras aims to help with that.

"It's not just the police department that has that ability to address this kind of crime. Partnering with organizations like Crime Stoppers, Black Hills Energy, crime stoppers, and these businesses is an opportunity for us to have a positive impact on crime in our community," said Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller.

Lights on For Safety aims to help local business owners by providing low cost exterior lighting and exterior security cameras to downtown business owners in Pueblo.

"The ability to identify individuals who are committing crimes is really pretty incredible with the video availability and quality of video that's out there right now," continued Chief Noeller. "Sometimes it does make it difficult to prosecute a crime when there's no witnesses without some sort of other evidence. and video right now, in the century we're living in, really is a key piece of evidence".

Lee Gladney is the owner of Pueblo Bearing Services, a company operating in downtown Pueblo. He says they've had their fair share of break-ins.

"I've heard some people, the powers that be, say that we should put bars on the windows. I mean, that's not conducive to bringing business into downtown Pueblo, or any community," said Gladney.

He's excited about the opportunity to be a part of the program.

"Oh yeah, we're definitely going to apply," said Gladney. "Everybody knows when the lights are on it at least deters people from breaking in, and allows the public to see what's going on, to see the police presence, to see what's going on instead of dark alleys and dark streets".

Applications for the program open on Monday, June 26th. You can apply here.

