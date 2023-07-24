Watch Now
Lightning strike causes small fire west of Fort Carson Monday afternoon

Fire burned about 1/10 of an acre by Highway 115. According to fire crews, no structures are threatened at this time.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 19:49:40-04

Fire crews say lightning caused a fire about six miles west of Fort Carson Monday.

It's burning about a tenth of an acre right now off Highway 115 and has been designated as the May Fire.

There's no word right now on any containment at the moment. Fire crews say no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations are in place.

This is a developing story, News5 will continue to update this article as more information is learned.
____

