Lightning strike causes small fire west of Fort Carson Monday afternoon

Fire crews say lightning caused a fire about six miles west of Fort Carson Monday.

It's burning about a tenth of an acre right now off Highway 115 and has been designated as the May Fire.

There's no word right now on any containment at the moment. Fire crews say no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations are in place.

#PikesPeakRD #MayFire_CO Lightning caused fire 6 miles east of Fort Carson. Firefighting resources responding to the incident. For more information: https://t.co/VnXHnHsdWW — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 24, 2023

This is a developing story, News5 will continue to update this article as more information is learned.

