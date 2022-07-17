Lighting strike suspected in attic fire

Firefighters in Colorado Springs think a lightning strike was to blame for a small fire that started in the attic of a home on Briarcrest Place Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. and was quickly extinguished. The fire department shared photos of the scene on Twitter.

Crews on scene of a small attic fire possibly caused by a lightening strike. Residents were home at the time and evacuated with their 2 dogs without injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/vC4OaFOpbA — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2022

The social media posts indicate that the residents of the home were at home at the time of the fire. They and their two dogs were able to safely evacuate.

