Lighting strike suspected in attic fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the attic of a home on Briarcrest Place Saturday evening. Investigators think lightning struck the home.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 16, 2022
Firefighters in Colorado Springs think a lightning strike was to blame for a small fire that started in the attic of a home on Briarcrest Place Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. and was quickly extinguished. The fire department shared photos of the scene on Twitter.

The social media posts indicate that the residents of the home were at home at the time of the fire. They and their two dogs were able to safely evacuate.

