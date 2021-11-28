Light parade brings Christmas joy to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — A holiday tradition returned to Pueblo Saturday evening. Hundreds of people lined the streets in Downtown Pueblo Saturday to enjoy the 31st Annual Parade of Light.

The event was put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and parade goers were anxious to see the bright lights and colorful floats.

The theme of this year's parade was Toyland. It took more than 90 minutes for all of the parade entries to make their way across the Union Avenue Bridge, into the historic district, and around to City Hall.

The event began with a fireworks display near the staging area in the Mesa Junction.

"Those were very fun, it reminded me of the 4th of July again," said Anna Prince, a 4th grader from Desert Sage Elementary School.

Prince said she and her family have come to the parade every year ever since she was a baby. Her favorite entries this year were the horses and a bathtub-themed Splish Splash float.

Many parade-goers shared how much they enjoyed getting together as a community to see the event. The pandemic pause in 2020 left many feeling disappointed.

"We didn't have it last year and it was a big bummer for us and it didn't really give me that Christmas Spirit that I always liked, ad that just gave me a little more hope," Prince said.

The parade is organized by the Pueblo Downtown Association. Marching bands and cheerleaders from all of the local high schools joined in the procession.

Other parade entries included business organizations, car clubs, and equestrian groups.