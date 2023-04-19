Lieutenant Governor Primavera's visit canceled at local school over 'security threat'

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A visit from Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera was canceled just half an hour before a scheduled meeting between 20 military students and their families at Eagleview Middle School Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Primavera was meeting with the families and students to discuss the struggles and needs that military families face.

In a letter sent out to Eagleview parents, Academy District 20 explained that minutes before the scheduled meeting, students came forward about a potential security threat. The details of the threat were not provided in the district's press release as it is currently an active investigation.

The district says that D20 security teams worked with Lieutenant Governor's protection team, her office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department. Following the news of the threat, the meeting was rescheduled for Monday.

CSPD is continuing to investigate the security threat, but at this time the district says there is no immediate threat to Eagleview Middle School.

____

