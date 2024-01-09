Library downtown Colorado Springs to close for needed security and safety upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Penrose Library closure is scheduled to start February 1st and last about two months.

The Pikes Peak Library District said there have been a variety of safety and security concerns over the past few years. Officials hope upgrades will address them.

"Everyone needs to feel safe here," said the library district's chief safety, community resources and security officer, Michael Brantner.

The library will be getting panic alarms for staff, security camera system and locking upgrades and fencing and boulders around the building for better protection.

"Everyone that walks in the door should feel that same comforting feeling I felt when I was a kid going to the library and saying this is a wonderful, warm, happy place," said Brantner.

Brantner said the Penrose Library has problems with break-ins and people being disruptive.

"We do experience crime at our facility, as unfortunately across most of downtown," said Branter. "We see vandalism, we see graffiti, broken windows and occasionally an intrusion."

There has been 200 incidents in the past seven months, said Brantner. This is a slight increase from six months before that.

They will be lowering bookshelves and moving staff desks for better visibility of everyone in the library. The computer lab will also be remodeled.

"There's enough caution when I go to the bathroom. . . I don't leave my girls unattended," said one mom Amanda Trainer. "I'm sure there's enough of a security issue to have that consideration."

Trainer said her family goes to that library every week.

"It's a little sad, I mean it's very convenient, it's definitely closest to our house but we'll have to just go to another branch for awhile but we'll be excited when it reopens."

This will be the biggest renovation for the library in about 15 years.

"Sad that it'll be closed but also happy because it really needs to be remodeled, it's been well loved and it would be nice to give it some love back," said another library regular Laura Lowan.

This project will take most of 2024 to complete.

____

