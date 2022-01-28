Liberty High School students protest sexual misconduct among students during lunch

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A group of approximately 40 students at Liberty High School took part in a protest during lunch.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said the students were protesting sexual misconduct among Liberty High School students.

The protest was held by the school's flagpole and lasted roughly an hour.

School leadership and security were supervising the protest to ensure safety and minimize learning disruptions.

The district says all students and staff are safe and says more information will be released next week.

The district also voiced its support of the student's right to peacefully protest and utilize their free speech.

