Liberty High School student diagnosed with Leukemia weeks before graduation, graduates in hospital room

COLORADO SPRINGS — High school graduation represents four years of success, accomplishments, and a start to a new chapter.

Jacob Lively was gearing up for the end of his senior year when life decided to throw a wrench into his plan.

Two and a half weeks before his graduation at Liberty High School, Lively was diagnosed with Leukemia.

"Life wanted to throw me a curve ball and it said hey blood cancer, leukemia. Deal with it," said Lively.

He says he would see or hear stories of other people with cancer, but he never imagined "it" would pick him.

Every doctor's visit, Lively would ask if he would be able to be ready in time for his graduation, and if he could walk across the stage.

Unfortunately, the chemo, blood work, and tests took precedence.

So, Lively's mother reached out to the high school and asked if they could send her son's diploma to the hospital in Denver.

The High School had a different idea.

"When I read that we said we are going to graduate him in his hospital room," said Alan Thimmig, Principal at Liberty High School.

Principal Thimmig and Lively both even had the appropriate attire to officially graduate Lively!

"What I really saw out of Jacob in that hospital room was hope. I saw he was not going to let this defeat him," said Thimmig.

"You are 18 and have Leukemia, but at least look for the light in the dark," said Lively.

The very first graduate of the Class of 2021 at Liberty High School, Jacob Lively.

"I was still able to get something out of this train wreck of a mess. It was a little happy commercial break," said Lively.

"Jacob Daniel Lively, please move your tassel from right to left to signify your status as a graduate of Liberty High School. Congratulations," said Thimmig.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter