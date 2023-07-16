Lewis-Palmer School District 38 seeking to hire 50 people

MONUMENT — Colorado Springs-based professionals are invited to meet with hiring managers from several District 38 schools during an open Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the opportunity to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

The job fair will take place in Lewis-Palmer School District 38's administrative building, located at 146 N. Jefferson St., Monument, CO 80132.

Five elementary schools and three secondary schools are looking to immediately hire up to 50 positions in Special Education, Transportation, Elementary and Secondary Education, Food Service, Paraprofessionals and more.

