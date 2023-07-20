MONUMENT — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is hosting a job fair Thursday that will hope to fill 50 positions.

The job fair will be held here this morning at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. I’m told the school is looking to hire several professionals to fill important roles.

District 38 is looking for teachers, special education teachers, a school psychologist, speech and language teachers, paraprofessionals, and food and nutrition service workers. The district is also in a dire need to hire bus drivers. I’m told that the district is doing everything it can to get these roles filled. If the positions are not filled, the students will be impacted because the school system will have to increase classroom size and the services the district offers will be limited.

“We would still have to provide these services, it’s just finding creative ways to do so and sometimes having larger groups of students together which is not what we want to do as a school or a system,” said Alicia Welch.

I’m told the biggest disruption for students would be a shortage of bus drivers.

If District 38 is not able to get enough bus drivers, the district will have to combine some of the bus routes, which would mostly impact students in rural communities. The parents of these students would have to take their student off to a drop-off location, versus the bus coming directly to that student’s home.

Again, the fair is from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. and will be held at the Lewis-Palmer District 38 administration building at 146 N. Jefferson Street in Monument.

If you are hired as a bus driver, food and nutrition employee, or paraprofessional, District 38 is offering a 1,000-dollar bonus. For licensed positions, such as a licensed teacher, the district is offering a 2,000-dollar bonus.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.