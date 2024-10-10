Level 5 burn restrictions ordered for the city of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshal Brett Lacey has ordered the following burn restrictions to go into effect on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m.

According to CSFD, the following is prohibited during Level 5 burn restrictions:



Any type of fire (open or contained) on any undeveloped wildland areas, brushy areas or grassy areas

Recreational fires

Bonfires

Open or prescribed burns

Outdoor smoking in all city parks and open spaces

Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained, and functioning spark arrestor

Recreational fireworks/devices requiring ignition such as sparklers, snakes, aerials, comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc

Trash/rubbish burning

Due to an increase in fire fuel and unfavorable weather, these burn restrictions are necessary to protect the community from potential fire activity.___





