Less adults now religiously unaffiliated

Every Sunday people enter churches to hear the word, but according to a Pew Research study, the amount of people affiliated with organized religion is down ten percentage points than a decade ago.

"I think that is something we need to pay attention to, the church is important to the city, every city needs good churches," said Brady Boyd, Senior Pastor of New Life Church.

Brady Boyd is the Senior Pastor of New Life Church, he says he's seen growth at his services but that there is a problem with fewer people attending church overall.

"I think that churches that get their eyes off of Jesus and off the central mission of the church are going to be churches that struggle with growth," Boyd said.

Jan Archey doesn't attend Pastor Boyd's services, but thinks that church is good for all.

"You get encouragement, you feel compassion from other people, it's good fellowship, you learn about the word and how to be better people in this world," said Jan Archey.

She believes less people are attending church now because attending opens the door for vulnerability.

"It's a place where you expect everybody to be good and church is just a hospital for sinners and we're not perfect," Archey said.

Pastor Boyd has seen the most significant change come in the past couple of years.

"More and more people are watching online and we're starting to see a steady return of people coming back to the physical church," Boyd said.

As he looks toward the future, Pastor Boyd will make any necessary changes to continue spreading the word.

"The church is always going to thrive, the church is always going to be around, the church is always going to do good work and we believe in the future of the church," said Boyd.

According to that Pew Research study three in every ten adults do not religiously identify themselves.