Legendary Pueblo baseball field hosting opening ceremony following renovations

PUEBLO, Colo. — A legendary field in Pueblo is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony after undergoing renovation.

Hobbs Field, a staple in the Pueblo baseball scene, underwent a two million dollar renovation funded by the Pueblo County Government.

Contracted by H.W. Houston Construction, the field was transformed by introducing new stands, turf, dugouts, netting, fencing, lighting, and a press box.

While undergoing so much new change, the field still retains its legendary history, some of which includes hosting the enigmatic Babe Ruth for an exhibition game in 1938.

Nowadays, the field hosts a multitude of teams, and each one of them gets to etch in their own legacy when they play. Due to an increase in capacity, up to 2,300 people, more viewers can survey this legacy as it's being created.

Some of the first people to add to that legacy will be Pueblo's high school baseball teams, who have the honor of being the first teams to play on the field as they kick off the ribbon cutting ceremony with a bang and start the electric South Central League season.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Apr. 9 at 6:00 p.m. followed by the "first pitch" at the stadium.

The ceremony will include members of the Runyon Sports Complex, alongside local elected officials and dignitaries.

Before the ceremony starts, Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo County will have the chance to baptize the stadium with their match-up to take place at 4:00 p.m. at Hobbs Field. Joining the fun is Pueblo South, and Pueblo Central who will also be playing at 4:00 p.m. at Nuch Field. After the ceremony, Pueblo East, and Pueblo West will undergo their battle located at Hobbs Field at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be open and free to the public, and participation from the community is greatly encouraged.

