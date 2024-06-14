Legendary local basketball coach begins a new chapter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A legend in the basketball community, Sierra High School basketball coach Terry Dunn, will be stepping away from his position to begin a new role in the D2 school community.

Dunn will be assuming the position of Principal of D2's Career Readiness Academy and will assist the district in opening an alternative middle school during the 2024-2025 school year.

Those who know Dunn are experiencing a bag of mixed emotions as it is sad to see him step away from his position as head coach where he has made such an incredible impact in the community, but also joy to see him continue his legacy and support the community in a new way.

“It has been an honor to witness Coach Dunn’s work. His commitment to excellence and unwavering support for his players are the gold standard in coaching. While Coach Dunn has many victories and impressive titles, the real wins are the lives he’s impacted. His former players continue to seek him out to show their appreciation for the way he changed their trajectory,” says Dr. Wendy Birhanzel.

The ever-humble man, Dunn attributes his success to the hard work and accomplishments of his students and athletes.

“It was tough stepping away from something that has been a huge part of my life. D-2 is a huge part of my professional and personal life as well. When you have a passion for what you do, it is never a job,” said Coach Terry Dunn.

While Dunn is excited about the future, it would be impossible to let his history go unspoken.

Dunn has accumulated an astounding 400 wins during his time at Harrison and Sierra High Schools.

He has been named coach of the year and head coach of local all-star teams.

Countless players under his tutelage have gone on to play successful collegiate and professional careers.

He has even instilled his aptitude for coaching in two current NBA coaches, Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic, and Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trailblazers.

School District 2 would like to thank Coach Dunn for his immense impact on the athletes, students, and community during his years on the hardwood, and they are thrilled to have him along to continue their shared journey together in its new form.

