Leftover big game licenses to go on sale Tuesday

COLORADO SRINGS, CO — On August 2, leftover big game hunting licenses will go on sale at 9 a.m.

The licenses will be available for purchase online, over the phone, and in person. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends purchasing online as wait times for in-person and over-the-phone buying may be longer than wanted.

Remember to set up your account as early as possible, as the majority of licenses will be sold within the first hour.

Find everything you need to know about Leftover License Day and Big Game Licenses online.

