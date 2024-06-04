"Leaving A Legacy" - Free Info Session On Becoming A Teacher In Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Academy School District 20 is hosting a free meeting to provide resources and information for people hoping to make an impact in the classroom. This event/information session kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 at the D20 administration building. There's no cost to join the event. If you'd like to go, you do need to register by 3pm.

Organizers say people will have the opportunity to hear from TEACH Colorado about Colorado's license program. Other nearby school districts, the Colorado Department of Education, the University of Colorado, and the Public Education and Business Coalition will also be available to offer their expertise.

I spoke with Cameron Smart at D20 who says this event shows people the different paths they can take to become a teacher in Colorado. "People going into education it’s about the impact on students and how they can help students grow and reach their ultimate goals and you know when your teacher you’re really about leaving a legacy because what you do what you the impact you have on students generations."

