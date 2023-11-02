Leave early Thursday, northbound Powers Boulevard blocked due to accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — All northbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard are blocked Thursday morning at Palmer Park Boulevard because of a traffic accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard is also blocked, according to police.

It is not clear when any of these lanes will be reopened, if anyone was injured, or what caused the accident at this time.

Police announced the accident at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

All Northbound N Powers Blvd is currently blocked at Palmer Park Blvd due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 2, 2023

News5 is working to learn more about this accident and will update this article when new information is available.

