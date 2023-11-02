Watch Now
Leave early Thursday, northbound Powers Boulevard blocked due to accident

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 2023-11-02T05:43:54-0600
and last updated 2023-11-02 08:08:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — All northbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard are blocked Thursday morning at Palmer Park Boulevard because of a traffic accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard is also blocked, according to police.

It is not clear when any of these lanes will be reopened, if anyone was injured, or what caused the accident at this time.

Police announced the accident at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

News5 is working to learn more about this accident and will update this article when new information is available.
