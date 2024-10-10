League of Women Voters to host Ballot Issue Forum Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — In preparation for the November election, the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region (LWVPPR) is inviting the public to its free, informative Ballot Issues Forum on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The forum will be held at I.B.E.W.113 in Colorado Springs.

The forum is set to follow the following schedule:



10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Review the 2024 ballot issues including pros and cons of each, why it's on the ballot and its fiscal impact

11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Q&A session with discussions on the LWVPPR's stance on certain ballot issues

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Complimentary lunch (please register in advance if attending)

The forum will also be live-streamed here for those unable to attend in person.

You can register for this forum here.

