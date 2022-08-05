Leadville stage of the Life Time Grand Prix kicks off next week

LEADVILLE, CO — The Life Time Grand Prix enters its fourth event as 60 of the nation's best cyclists come to take on 100 miles of high altitude, and extreme terrain in the Colorado Rockies.

The Life Time Grand Prix is a competitive racing event that has a total of six stages, the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, CA, UNBOUND Gravel in Emporia, KS, Crusher in the Tushar in Beaver, UT, the Leadville Trial 100 MTB in Leadville, CO, Chequamegon MTB Festival in Cable, WI, and finally Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, AR.

The race series will be entering its fourth stage seeing 30 of the best men and women competing for a purse worth $250,000 over the six stages.

The Leadville 100, will be kicking off Saturday, August 13, in waves from 6:30 a.m. - 6:50 a.m., look here for a more detailed list of race events.

The current leader in the women's division is Sofia Gomez Villafane, followed closely by Hailey Smith.

Keegan Swenson sits in first place for the men's division, followed by Russell Finserwald.

Check out the current Grand Prix leaderboard here. Follow up if you’d like to be in touch with any of these pro athletes.

Along with continuing to push outdoor cycling and grow its fan base, participation, and image, the Life Time Grand Prix Team, also seeks to better the communities it is a part of, through fundraising and providing outreach to local schools.

The Life Time Foundation Team

The Life Time Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with more than 35 school districts across the country to eliminate highly processed and artificial foods from their cafeteria menus, and recently provided $15,000 grants to ten organizations focused on youth exercise and movement.

Funds for these efforts partially come from Leadville 100 bikers and runners, who were able to bypass the lottery and receive guaranteed, complimentary entry by agreeing to collectively fundraise $150,000 for public schools in Colorado.

Much of this funding goes to support Lake County Schools, with which the Life Time Foundation has long been a partner.

In Leadville this year, the Foundation has:

● Given grants for new trails in Leadville in partnership with Cloud City Wheelers

● Supported healthy school lunches via chef training and removing processed foods

● Covered 100% of the cost for a new gym floor at Lake County High School

To learn more about the Life Time Foundation, visit their website.

