Leaders Speak on the Pikes Peak Library District's Rockrimmon Location Closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The conversations to close the Rockrimmon Library began in June, when the Board of Trustees reviewed a facilities master plan. In that plan, it was recommended to close this branch.

Peggy Hartman has been coming to the library since she moved here in 2005.

"I think the fact is that the staff here helps people all the time. I've gotten better on the computer when I have questions. I like their firewalls. It's better than what I pay for on my own at home," she said.

News5's Piper Vaughn spoke with the Dave Donelson, the City Council Member who represents the Rockrimmon area. "I've lost trust," he said.

"I did feel blindsided. I met with the PPLD CEO and two board members on August 8th and was essentially assured that no decision was going to be made this year. This was something that would be decided on in 2025."

He also said that he used that information to assure the community in his district.

News5 also sat down with Board of Trustees President Dora Gonzales to respond to Donelson's reaction.

"I don't believe that he was blindsided. We are very transparent. So no, I don't believe we blindsided anybody," she said.

Piper Vaughn also asked her about people's concerns that more resources go into other, newer libraries, like 21C, instead of smaller ones like the Rockrimmon location.

"We aren't doing anything at 21C. The only thing that we're doing is repairing a water pipe that we've had problems with outside," she said.

Gonzales says she has hope a new library could come to Rockrimmon in the future, but no plans have been discussed.

The location is closing in November, and the Board of Trustees' President tells us the board will not reconsider their decision.

