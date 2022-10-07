Leaders from Pueblo visit the White House

Leaders from Pueblo were at the White House today as part of a "Communities in action" roundtable discussion.

Mayor Nick Gradisar and his Chief of staff Laura Solano discussed the impact that the American Rescue Plan and federal infrastructure law dollars have had on the community.

They are meeting with White House staff and leaders from Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada to discuss how their communities have come together to use the money on specific projects to improve infrastructure and community development.

They are also learning ways to continue their partnership with the administration to provide additional dollars to the Steel City.

