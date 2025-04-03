Lawsuit filed against American Airlines for Denver engine fire, over a dozen more could follow

DENVER — A passenger on the American Airlines flight that had an engine catch fire at Denver International Airport (DIA) last month filed a lawsuit this week against the air carrier.

The passenger, Jerry Adamson, and Colorado-based Ramos Law, which is representing him, claim American Airlines acted negligently by disregarding proper maintenance for the aircraft, training for employees and not declaring an emergency in a timely manner, amongst other allegations.

Flight 1006 departed the Colorado Springs Airport on March 13 and was bound for Dallas, but had to divert after experiencing vibrations on its right engine.

After landing at DIA and taxiing to its gate, the engine burst into flames and all 172 passengers and six crew members had to emergency evacuate the aircraft.

Dramatic video captured by multiple bystanders showed massive flames and smoke billowing from the engine as airport fire crews battled the blaze.

WATCH: American Airlines flight from COS Airport diverted to DIA catches fire

The lawsuit described the emergency as “chaos.” Adamson was seated near the rear of the plane and had to escape the rear exit down the emergency evacuation slide.

“During his exit, Mr. Adamson inhaled copious amounts of smoke and fire retardant,” the lawsuit said. “Shortly thereafter, Mr. Adamson was transferred via ambulance to a local emergency department.”

DIA officials had previously said 12 of the plane’s passengers had to be transported to a hospital for “minor injuries.”

The lawsuit said Adamson suffered “and will continue to suffer, injuries, damages, and losses, including but not limited to past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”

It is seeking unspecified damages and demanding a jury by trial. But attorneys for Adamson said they expect American Airlines to try to move the lawsuit to a more favorable federal court.

Attorneys from Ramos Law said they expect to file up to 20 additional lawsuits regarding the incident in the coming weeks.

Adamson lives in Texas and was on the flight for personal reasons, his attorneys said.

