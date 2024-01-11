Lawsuit against Notes Live’s Sunset Amphitheater dismissed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The lawsuit filed by residents living in the Northgate neighborhood against Notes Live, the parent company of the new Sunset Amphitheater, has been dismissed Thursday.

The residents filed the suit due to the noise, and traffic the opening of the Sunset Amphitheater is expected to bring.

According to the report, the $62,000,000 amphitheater is on track to be finished by summer, bringing with it a new deal with AEG that will see 40 concerts performed at the venue that plans to hold 8,000 people.

The amphitheater will be constructing a 30-foot sound barrier in an attempt to limit noise pollution as much as possible.

While some see the construction of the amphitheater as a deterrent, those behind the project see it as a very exciting opportunity for the community.

JW Roth, CEO and Chairman of Notes Live, said “My family’s been in Colorado since before it was even a state, and I don’t think there’s any better place in the world than Colorado Springs. It is my absolute honor to open The Sunset this summer and to contribute to the incredible vibrancy of our community. Let’s rock and roll!”

In a breaking ground announcement made by Notes Live in July 2023, another project from the company, a development that will contain several restaurants and bars alongside a hospitality development, will be constructed adjacent to the Sunset Amphitheater.

With the dismissal of the lawsuit, Notes Live now has the green light to continue their project in the area.

____

