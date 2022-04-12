Lawmakers 'more concerned' with decision to move U.S. Space Command following briefing

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow released a statement following a briefing on the draft of the Government Accountability Office report.

The report covers the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

Read the full statement below:

We have said before that the U.S. Space Command basing decision was the result of a flawed and untested process that lacked transparency and neglected key national security and cost considerations. After reviewing the draft GAO report, we are even more concerned about the questionable decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.



Putin’s war on Ukraine and China’s space expansion underscore the need for U.S. Space Command to reach full operational capability as soon as possible. We cannot afford any operational disruptions or delays to the mission currently being conducted at Peterson Space Force Base, which is why U.S. Space Command must remain in Colorado.



We will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to urge the Biden Administration to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson. Colorado Springs is the best and only home for U.S. Space Command. We look forward to the report’s public release in the near future.

In 2020, it was announced that Peterson Space Force Base would be the provisional headquarters for U.S. Space Command for the next six years. Then, in 2021 it was announced that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama would be the permanent headquarters.

There are currently two investigations by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Department of Defense Inspector General into the propriety of the decision and the basing process.

In August 2021, Former President Donald Trump claimed that he was the one who decided that Space Command should move to Alabama from Colorado Springs.

