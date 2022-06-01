Law license of southern Colorado District Attorney suspended

FREMONT COUNTY — The Colorado Supreme Court has suspended the law license of 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley.

As of right now, it is an administrative suspension for failing to comply with continuing legal education requirements.

Those educational requirements include 45 credit hours over a 3 year period.

The Attorney Regulation Counsel for Colorado Supreme Court could not comment on how many hours she has or has not completed, only that she was "not in compliance."

In order for her license to be reinstated, she would have to show that she's completed those 45 hours and file paperwork to have her license reinstated.

Stanley's suspension is not likely to impact the cases she is attached to.

