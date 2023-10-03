Law enforcement to move fallen parole officer to Pueblo Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Multiple Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies will be assisting in moving fallen Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they will be assisting the Colorado State Patrol as they move Officer Geurin Sandoval's body to her home in Pueblo.

The CSPD says that members of the community are welcome to gather along Highway 85/87 from Las Vegas Street south to the South Academy exit.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says people should expect extended closures and traffic along I-25 from the South Academy Boulevard exit, to the 6th Street exit in Pueblo. The rolling closures will begin at 3:15 p.m.

