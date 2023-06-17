Law enforcement 'Surge Day' cracking down on distracted driving in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies across El Paso County cracked down on distracted driving and speeding during the quarterly 'Surge Day' initiative on Friday.

The 24-hour period is a concentrated effort to cite drivers for dangerous behavior along high-risk areas of highways in the county. Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Fountain Police Department, and Monument Police participated in the effort focusing on Highway 24, Highway 94, Highway 115, Powers Boulevard, and parts of Woodmen Road.

"We're keying in on speeding violations, distracted driving violations, and impaired violations. That'll be the main focus for everybody that will be out there," said Robert Tornabene, Public Information Office with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said last year Colorado set a new high for traffic fatalities with over 700 deaths. The office said El Paso County had the most fatalities of any Colorado county in 2022 with 83 deaths. Of those fatalities, 28% involved speeding. Colorado State Patrol said the county has had the highest number of speeding citations in all of Colorado over the past three years.

"Today is just an important day to get out and, like I said, just make contact with people, remind them to slow down and, and not have distracted driving or bad habits," said EPSO Deputy Jason Haag, who was patrolling along East Woodmen Road during Friday's Surge Day.

Agencies host four Surge Days each year. The last effort was held in March of 2023. EPSO said 368 drivers were cited during that day, including 307 speeding citations, 10 seat belt violations, six DUIs, and four stolen cars recovered.

CSPD said it still does not have a fully staffed traffic unit or patrol unit. Police said agencies were able to participate in Surge Day with the help of grant funding from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

