Law Enforcement Officials on scene of armed barricaded suspect in the 100 Block Fordham St.

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 07:35:04-05

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is assisting Fountain police with a barricaded armed suspect in the 100 Block Fordham St.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the area to stay inside, away from doors and windows.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

