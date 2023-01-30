Law Enforcement Officials on scene of armed barricaded suspect in the 100 Block Fordham St.

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is assisting Fountain police with a barricaded armed suspect in the 100 Block Fordham St.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the area to stay inside, away from doors and windows.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

EPSO on scene assisting Fountain PD in 100 Block Fordham St. on a barricaded armed suspect. Secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. Media, refer all questions to Fountain PD. Map below: pic.twitter.com/4jvWPig5xt — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 30, 2023

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.