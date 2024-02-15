Law enforcement in El Paso County was recognized for their DUI enforcement efforts on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement from across the Pikes Peak Region gathered this morning for the 17th Annual Ken Jordan Award for Excellence and DUI Enforcement Ceremony.

The award is named after Colorado Springs Police Officer Ken Jordan, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006 during a DUI traffic stop.

The officers were nominated by their peers for their dedication to department standards in DUI enforcement, commitment to reducing the number of DUI drivers on our roads, excellence in impaired driving detection, and continuing education in their personal and team knowledge of DUI enforcement.

This year, four CSPD officers, one El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy, and one Colorado State Patrol trooper were nominated for going "above and beyond the call of duty" for their efforts to stop impaired driving on our roads. Officer John Parisi was the Colorado Springs Police Department officer announced as the winner.

"We save lives. And, the impaired person might not realize it then as they're saying I've ruined their life in the back of my cruiser but later on down the road, I've had people come up to me and say 'thank you' for what I did for them that night," said CSPD Officer John Parisi. "For treating them like a human being, being respectful and courteous to them."

The Pikes Peak Regional DUI task force bestows the award each year to a law enforcement officer from one of its twenty-member groups in the area.

Presidents Week DUI enforcement begins Thursday.

