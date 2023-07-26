Statewide Amber Alert issued from Pueblo County for endangered, missing baby

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is looking for 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino, who was taken by her parents Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas.

Elsy was taken at 1000 W Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo West, CO.

Law enforcement does believe that the child is currently in danger.

Elsy Ardinoi is described as 2-month-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple onsie with white swirls.

Ashley Ardolino is described as a 39-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'04" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Luis Novelo-Rojas is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'01" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

A recent tweet by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports that the couple may be in a forest green GMC Yukon XL with a tow hitch and no license plates.

If you see this couple or the child, please call 9-1-1 or the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has released more information about missing and endangered 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.

Elsy has spent the last month living with another family member in Pueblo West after her mother, Ashley Ardolino, issued disturbing statements and requested that the family member take the child.

On Tuesday, the family member reported that Elsy's parents, Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas, drove down from Denver to visit.

The parents and family member got into an arguement and the parents left with Elsy.

The green Yukon XL that they were driving may be stolen.

The family member believes that the couple may have returned to Denver.

