Lathrop State Park is without water until the end of October, says CPW

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has shut off water to Lathrop State Park to make "major repairs" to the park's water system.

As of now, the park plans on turning on the water on Wednesday, October 30. It is possible that the water may not be turned on until Thursday, October 31.

The CPW will still allow visitors to the park, but the Visitor Center and gift shop will be closed during this time. The shutdown will also affect all of the toilets throughout the park. There will be available vault toilets around the park, and a portable toilet at the Visitor Center.

Park Manager Stacey Koury advises campers with reservations in Pinon Campground to make sure their water tanks are filled up before arriving at the park.

The Yucca Campground is now closed for the season.

Lathrop State Park officials will continue to update guests by phone and on social media.





