Late Councilman Ray Aguilera's legacy of rewarding students carries on at Bessemer area schools

A late Pueblo city councilman's legacy for rewarding students is being carried on.
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 27, 2021
PUEBLO — A late Pueblo city councilman's legacy of rewarding students is carrying on in the Bessemer area.

Students at Bessemer area schools were honored Thursday for their vocabulary knowledge.

Councilman Ray Aguilera would normally give away the prizes, but he passed away earlier this month.

His family, along with members of the Pueblo city government, are continuing the tradition.

"I'm so proud of him right now, words can't even explain," a mother of one of the students said. "They called me and I was like ok, I'll be right there."

Students received swimming equipment and passes to different attractions in Pueblo.

