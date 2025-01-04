Last weekend to recycle Christmas tree and give back to youth sports programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Now that Christmas is over, the El Pomar Youth Sports Park is hosting their 2024 TreeCycle Event.

Residents can take their Christmas Trees to one of seven locations throughout Colorado Springs.

On December 26 through January 1 from 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM Weekdays & 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Saturdays (Closed Sundays/Holidays)



Rocky Top Resources

1755 E. Las Vegas St.



On December 28-29 & January 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Baptist Road Trailhead

Baptist Rd. & Old Denver Hwy.

Falcon Trailhead

Woodman Rd. & McLaughlin Rd.

Cottonwood Creek Park

Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Dr.

UC Health Park

Barnes Rd. & Tutt Blvd.

Rock Ledge Ranch

Gateway Rd. & 30th St.

Memorial Park

Pikes Peak Ave. & Union Blvd.





Only trees can be recycled. These sites will not accept any additional Christmas decorations.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports

If you'd like to donate to TreeCycle to support their efforts towards youth development organizations, you can donate here.

