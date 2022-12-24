Last-minute shopping boosts local businesses heading into the holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The severe cold is not stopping local shoppers from getting their last-minute Christmas shopping done.

Customers at Terra Verde Boutique in Downtown Colorado Springs say it feels like Christmas with the cold weather and snow on the ground.

The arctic invasion didn't discourage people from visiting local shops to find those last-minute gifts. Local business owners also said business has been good this week ahead of the approaching holiday.

Many people were out today finding that perfect Christmas gift for their friends or family like Betsy and Ed.

“Betsy finds Christmas presents for everybody in the family, and my only responsibility is just to find a good Christmas present for her,” said Ed one of the customers at Terra Verde Boutique in Downtown Colorado Springs Friday.

Carrie Hibbard, of Terra Verde Boutique, said, “today is awesome, last minute shopping is always fun. Everybody has a purpose and we're here to help them.”

Another area seeing an influx of last-minute shoppers is Old Colorado City. Customers filled the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory swarming over the delectably sweet treat options.

Robyn Frier of The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, says, “Business has been really good. It was a little slow yesterday with the weather naturally, but surprisingly there were a lot of people out”.

Despite very cold temperatures these customers still have to cross items off their lists.

“I don't care if it's minus six, I got to get it in the mail I got to make it Christmas this way," says Elizabeth Crawford, a last-minute shopper.

Business owners also said business has been strong this week as the holiday rapidly approaches, and the traditions of last-minute gift shopping outweigh the cold weather.

“Christmas traditions are stronger than the weather, so if you have a tradition of coming in and getting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for your Christmas holiday, then the weather isn't going to stop you,” said Robyn Frier.

Local business owners also said the holiday shopping season is the busiest time of the year for them, and with temperatures warming up tomorrow they expect a lot of customers to come through.

Many businesses have extended hours tonight and will close early tomorrow for the holiday so make sure you call ahead to find out what time your favorite store will be closing.

