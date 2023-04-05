Watch Now
Last minute rush to return ballots

Early turnout numbers lag previous mayoral election
Voter turnout has been slow up until today but many voters have been rushing to ballot drop boxes tonight to return their ballots. Not surprising as Colorado Springs typically sees a last-minute push on election day. News 5's Andy Koen is joining us live from the city administration building downtown with a look at the voter turnout in this election.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 21:04:51-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs voters are making a last-minute rush to return their ballots for the city election. Ballots must be returned to a secure ballot dropbox by 7:00 p.m. in order to be counted.

As of Monday evening (the most current data available), some 72,790 had been returned for an approximate turnout of 23.34 percent.

News 5 cameras captured video clips of the steady stream of cars pulling up to use the ballot drop box located at the East Library. The drop box outside of the City Administration Building also had a steady flow of pedestrians returning ballots.

The official turnout from the most recent city election in 2021 was 27.03 percent. Turnout in the most recent mayoral election in 2019 was 38.17 percent.

"I do feel like it's a duty. I love this community. I've been here for 30 years and I do want to participate as much as I can," said Paul, one of the voters returning a ballot to the drop box downtown.

Colorado College student Elliot Triplet said Spring Break took time away from filling out a ballot. Triplet also struggled to find information about where the candidates stand on LGBTQ issues.

"I think as college students we can kind of have an extractive relationship with the Springs where we come, we show up, we party, and then we leave," Triplet said. "So, I wanted to do my best to be a better citizen and contribute to the place where I live."

Election officials estimated that around 17,000 ballots had come in by mid-afternoon. They anticipate as many as 20,000 ballots or more could arrive by the time polls close at 7:00 p.m.
