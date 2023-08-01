Last-minute back to school shopping underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Both students and teachers alike are shopping for last-minute back-to-school supplies in Colorado Springs. Things like pencils, highlighters, notebooks, binders, pens, folders, backpacks, lunch boxes, and water bottles are in high demand.

"The things you find that are inexpensive are like the spiral notebooks and the paper all those pencils, those things are inexpensive. things like highlighter pens, sticky notes, the items for the higher level kids," said the owner of Who Gives a Scrap Lorrie Meyers.

Meyers says she's seen lots of students and teachers shopping recently for supplies. The shop has been receiving some donated items from closed-down office buildings.

"People bring in a lot of office supplies and we never quite know what to do with them, so we organize them as you can see from our wall. We have things like spiral notebooks, papers, and clips, and highlighters and things, and a lot of people have been coming in to buy those," said Meyers.

Meyers says she's trying to look out for teachers in particular since so many of them routinely spend their own money on school supplies.

"Teachers are notorious for using their own money, it drove me insane because the schools don't know how much the teachers are spending," she said.

The store recently held an art swap event, allowing new and experienced teachers to share supplies with each other.

