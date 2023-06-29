Last call for students and future students, FAFSA deadline is Friday

COLORADO — Heads up for current and future college students. Friday is the last day to fill out the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program application.

The program allows students to be considered for federal student aid for the upcoming school year. Students may be eligible for Pell Grants, federal work-study, and other need-based grants and scholarships by applying some of which do not need to be paid back.

The process can take some time, be prepared as applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Central time or 10:59 p.m. Mountain time on Friday to be accepted.

Documents and information you may want ahead of time to streamline your application are listed below:



Social Security number or Alien Registration number (if you’re an eligible noncitizen);

Federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned;

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable);

Records of untaxed income (if applicable); and

an account username and password (FSA ID) so you can electronically sign the FAFSA form.

Click here to begin the process.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.