Las Vegas Street under Circle Drive Bridges will be closed starting Friday, March 14

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will be closing Las Vegas Street under Circle Drive beginning Friday, March 14.

The street closure will last until Friday, March 21, including the weekend, so construction crews can build the base for the railroad bridge.

You can find the detour map provided by the city below:

City of Colorado Springs

According to the city:



Northbound travelers should use Highway 85 North/Venetucci Boulevard to Circle Drive to access alternative routes.

Southbound traffic can access Janitell Road, finding alternative southbound routes via Circle Drive.





