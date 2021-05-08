Las Animas teen sends thousands of get-well-soon cards to people in hospitals across the country

LAS ANIMAS — A small-town girl is making a big difference during the pandemic.

Grace Gardner is a freshman at Las Animas High School. During the pandemic, she started a project called "Giving with Grace," where she sends hand-written get-well cards to people in hospitals around the country.

"So my mom came to the front of the house with 17 get well soon cards and said we have a lot of extra get well soon cards. Can you think of anyone you would like to send one to," Gardner said. "And I instantly thought of everyone at the hospitals around the country who couldn't have anyone come see them or visit them or let them know that they were rooting for them in hoping that they felt better soon."

"One letter that sticks out to me, in particular, is a handwritten card from a very small hospital in North Dakota that was very appreciative of my 17 cards that they got and really wished that they could come visit or if I could come visit them some time," Gardner said. "It's just important to let others know that they care about them and be supportive as a whole as a country and as a world in uniting together and being supportive and caring for others."

Grace has already delivered more than 2,000 cards to hospitals across the country. Her goals in the future include making her project an official non-profit and sending cards to hospitals outside the U.S.