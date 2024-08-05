Larimer County Fair & Rodeo continues despite wildfire smoke and heat

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Despite the wildfires and the heat, people at the Larmier County Fair and Rodeo still got out on Sunday to enjoy the annual tradition.

"The smoke hasn't really affected much over here; the heat is a little bit hot, but that's about it," said Brayden Hudson.

Certain precautions are in place to keep people cool and safe from any lingering impacts from the smoke. For example, fireworks will not be shown during the event because of the danger of fire. Behind the scenes, leaders are keeping people and animals safe.

"For the evacuation, we operated as a staging facility right when the fires occurred, and we transitioned those animals to one of our partners in Weld County, in Greeley. And we're also looking at the air quality index. We have a meteorologist on staff that is on-site advising our teams, that's for wind advisory, air quality lightning strikes, and he's providing us with real-time updates," said Conor McGrath, who works as the director of the Ranch Events Complex.

Organizers have also started a fund for the Larimer County Sheriff's posse, with some of the sales from the fair going towards them to help support evacuation efforts.

